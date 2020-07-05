All apartments in Frisco
8208 Yacht Street
8208 Yacht Street

8208 Yacht Street · No Longer Available
Location

8208 Yacht Street, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous corner home with 3 bedrooms and no carpets. Newer laminate woods throughout. Rod iron balusters on steps. 2 bedrooms and loft upstairs. Master suite downstairs. Covered patio perfect for BBQs and open deck. Enjoy large eat-in kitchen with granite counters and island. Two bay windows with window seats. Community pool down the street to cool off this summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8208 Yacht Street have any available units?
8208 Yacht Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8208 Yacht Street have?
Some of 8208 Yacht Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8208 Yacht Street currently offering any rent specials?
8208 Yacht Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8208 Yacht Street pet-friendly?
No, 8208 Yacht Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8208 Yacht Street offer parking?
Yes, 8208 Yacht Street offers parking.
Does 8208 Yacht Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8208 Yacht Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8208 Yacht Street have a pool?
Yes, 8208 Yacht Street has a pool.
Does 8208 Yacht Street have accessible units?
No, 8208 Yacht Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8208 Yacht Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8208 Yacht Street has units with dishwashers.

