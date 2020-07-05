8208 Yacht Street

Gorgeous corner home with 3 bedrooms and no carpets. Newer laminate woods throughout. Rod iron balusters on steps. 2 bedrooms and loft upstairs. Master suite downstairs. Covered patio perfect for BBQs and open deck. Enjoy large eat-in kitchen with granite counters and island. Two bay windows with window seats. Community pool down the street to cool off this summer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
