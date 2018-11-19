8204 Burleigh Street

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Great 3 bed, 2 bath home in Frisco! Master Suite includes big attached bath with tub and shower. Spacious living room with brick fireplace.Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space! Backyard, perfect for fur babies to run around! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.