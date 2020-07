Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool

Versatile floor plan, Three bedrooms, THREE full baths, two living areas. Popular Queens Gate subdivision with walking trails, park,play ground and community pool in the heart of Frisco, close to it all. Low maintenance lot, Pretty flooring downstairs, living area with ton of windows looks on to private side yard, bonus office and or second living area at the back of the home-upstairs. Close to shopping restaurants, Preston Rd and DNT.