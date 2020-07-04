All apartments in Frisco
8044 Milestone Ridge Drive

8044 Milestone Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8044 Milestone Ridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Frisco home mins from parks, hike & bike trail, Stonebriar Mall shopping, Legacy, The Star, various other sporting and entertainment venues for lease! Fantastic location with easy access to SH 121, DNT & Preston. Features include: OVER 3300 SQ FT, 3 LA, 2 DA,Two Master bedrooms & baths (1 up-1 down), spacious bedrooms, enjoy entertaining this summer in the backyard with warm neutral colors throughout the interior, and more. FRISCO ISD schools! Lawn mowing and edging service included in monthly rental rate!!! COME SEE FOR YOURSELF TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive have any available units?
8044 Milestone Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive have?
Some of 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8044 Milestone Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8044 Milestone Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

