8044 Milestone Ridge Drive

Beautiful Frisco home mins from parks, hike & bike trail, Stonebriar Mall shopping, Legacy, The Star, various other sporting and entertainment venues for lease! Fantastic location with easy access to SH 121, DNT & Preston. Features include: OVER 3300 SQ FT, 3 LA, 2 DA,Two Master bedrooms & baths (1 up-1 down), spacious bedrooms, enjoy entertaining this summer in the backyard with warm neutral colors throughout the interior, and more. FRISCO ISD schools! Lawn mowing and edging service included in monthly rental rate!!! COME SEE FOR YOURSELF TODAY!