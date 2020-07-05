8028 Peacock Lane

Amenities
MOVE IN READY home in one of Frisco's 5-star neighborhoods, Meadows of Preston. New wood floors thro front living room & dining room combo and family room which opens up to kitchen and breakfast area. Frisco elementary within walking distance, parks, & all of Frisco's greatest features within a 5 mile radius. Amazing kitchen with large island, granite countertops, breakfast nook with sitting area. Large Master bedroom with additional Sitting area, master bath w separate shower &walk-in closet. Nice backyard is great for entertaining and ready to make your own outdoor oasis. 2018 roof, gutters, &2015 water heater. Fantastic location with easy access to hwys, close schools, shopping& dining! A must see!