Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8028 Peacock Lane
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:13 AM

8028 Peacock Lane

8028 Peacock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8028 Peacock Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY home in one of Frisco's 5-star neighborhoods, Meadows of Preston. New wood floors thro front living room & dining room combo and family room which opens up to kitchen and breakfast area. Frisco elementary within walking distance, parks, & all of Frisco's greatest features within a 5 mile radius. Amazing kitchen with large island, granite countertops, breakfast nook with sitting area. Large Master bedroom with additional Sitting area, master bath w separate shower &walk-in closet. Nice backyard is great for entertaining and ready to make your own outdoor oasis. 2018 roof, gutters, &2015 water heater. Fantastic location with easy access to hwys, close schools, shopping& dining! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8028 Peacock Lane have any available units?
8028 Peacock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8028 Peacock Lane have?
Some of 8028 Peacock Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8028 Peacock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8028 Peacock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8028 Peacock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8028 Peacock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8028 Peacock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8028 Peacock Lane offers parking.
Does 8028 Peacock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8028 Peacock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8028 Peacock Lane have a pool?
No, 8028 Peacock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8028 Peacock Lane have accessible units?
No, 8028 Peacock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8028 Peacock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8028 Peacock Lane has units with dishwashers.

