Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR LEASE, CHARMING 3-2-2 UPDATED HOME NESTLED IN THE HEART OF FRISCO AND CLOSE TO ALL THAT FRISCO HAS TO OFFER . RECENT UPDATES INCLUDE: PAINT, WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME, GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN AND BATHS. COZY FAMILY GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS. LARGE BRICK FIREPLACE. GARDEN WINDOW IN BREAKFAST NOOK AND OVERSIZED BACKYARD FOR SUMMER FUN!