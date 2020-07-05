7918 Excaliber Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Upgraded, SOPHISTICATION Meets HOME!! Front entry opens to WELCOMING living w cozy wood burning fireplace - comfort and ambiance! Kitchen boasts fabulous dark granite countertops w stone backsplash and OPEN SPACE between ceiling and walls, allowing for simple light overflow, or the perfect place to add accent pieces! Master bath is a RETREAT w wonderful soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. 2nd bath has a cool, relaxing feel w blue tiled tub enclosure. Home is freshly painted, has Crisp white cabinetry and chic flooring throughout. Fenced in Back yard is amazing space for getting away from it all, playing or entertaining. Lovely bench w small shade tree. Don't miss this one!