All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7918 Excaliber Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7918 Excaliber Road
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

7918 Excaliber Road

7918 Excaliber Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7918 Excaliber Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Upgraded, SOPHISTICATION Meets HOME!! Front entry opens to WELCOMING living w cozy wood burning fireplace - comfort and ambiance! Kitchen boasts fabulous dark granite countertops w stone backsplash and OPEN SPACE between ceiling and walls, allowing for simple light overflow, or the perfect place to add accent pieces! Master bath is a RETREAT w wonderful soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. 2nd bath has a cool, relaxing feel w blue tiled tub enclosure. Home is freshly painted, has Crisp white cabinetry and chic flooring throughout. Fenced in Back yard is amazing space for getting away from it all, playing or entertaining. Lovely bench w small shade tree. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7918 Excaliber Road have any available units?
7918 Excaliber Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7918 Excaliber Road have?
Some of 7918 Excaliber Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7918 Excaliber Road currently offering any rent specials?
7918 Excaliber Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7918 Excaliber Road pet-friendly?
No, 7918 Excaliber Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7918 Excaliber Road offer parking?
Yes, 7918 Excaliber Road offers parking.
Does 7918 Excaliber Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7918 Excaliber Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7918 Excaliber Road have a pool?
No, 7918 Excaliber Road does not have a pool.
Does 7918 Excaliber Road have accessible units?
No, 7918 Excaliber Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7918 Excaliber Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7918 Excaliber Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District