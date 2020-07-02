786 Seymour Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath, 4232 sq. ft., 2 story home in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely island kitchen with trendy lighting, tile back splash, granite, tons of cabinets, and plenty of counter space. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Study/office down. Cozy living room with tall ceilings, beautiful fireplace, and lots of windows. Perfect for natural lighting! Over-sized master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub, separate walk in shower. Large game room and media room. Schedule your showing today!



