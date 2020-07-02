All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

786 Seymour Drive

786 Seymour Drive · No Longer Available
Location

786 Seymour Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath, 4232 sq. ft., 2 story home in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely island kitchen with trendy lighting, tile back splash, granite, tons of cabinets, and plenty of counter space. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Study/office down. Cozy living room with tall ceilings, beautiful fireplace, and lots of windows. Perfect for natural lighting! Over-sized master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub, separate walk in shower. Large game room and media room. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 786 Seymour Drive have any available units?
786 Seymour Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 786 Seymour Drive have?
Some of 786 Seymour Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 786 Seymour Drive currently offering any rent specials?
786 Seymour Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 786 Seymour Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 786 Seymour Drive is pet friendly.
Does 786 Seymour Drive offer parking?
No, 786 Seymour Drive does not offer parking.
Does 786 Seymour Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 786 Seymour Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 786 Seymour Drive have a pool?
No, 786 Seymour Drive does not have a pool.
Does 786 Seymour Drive have accessible units?
No, 786 Seymour Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 786 Seymour Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 786 Seymour Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

