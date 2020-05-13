Brand new roof in 2018 and new fence in 2014. Lovely brick home. Upstairs game-room can be used as the 5th bedroom or another study room. Hot schools in Frisco. Walking distance to community pool and park. Close to 121 Highway and the stonebriar shopping mall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7793 Glasshouse Walk have any available units?
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
What amenities does 7793 Glasshouse Walk have?
Is 7793 Glasshouse Walk currently offering any rent specials?
