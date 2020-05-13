All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:59 PM

7793 Glasshouse Walk

7793 Glasshouse Walk · No Longer Available
Location

7793 Glasshouse Walk, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand new roof in 2018 and new fence in 2014. Lovely brick home. Upstairs game-room can be used as the 5th bedroom or another study room. Hot schools in Frisco. Walking distance to community pool and park. Close to 121 Highway and the stonebriar shopping mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7793 Glasshouse Walk have any available units?
7793 Glasshouse Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7793 Glasshouse Walk have?
Some of 7793 Glasshouse Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7793 Glasshouse Walk currently offering any rent specials?
7793 Glasshouse Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7793 Glasshouse Walk pet-friendly?
No, 7793 Glasshouse Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7793 Glasshouse Walk offer parking?
Yes, 7793 Glasshouse Walk offers parking.
Does 7793 Glasshouse Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7793 Glasshouse Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7793 Glasshouse Walk have a pool?
Yes, 7793 Glasshouse Walk has a pool.
Does 7793 Glasshouse Walk have accessible units?
No, 7793 Glasshouse Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 7793 Glasshouse Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7793 Glasshouse Walk has units with dishwashers.

