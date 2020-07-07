All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 16 2020 at 6:56 AM

7647 Amberdale Lane

7647 Amberdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7647 Amberdale Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
playground
media room
Make this beautiful home yours! Easy living with all the space needed for an active family- Media, Game Room and large backyard. The home itself boasts handscraped hardwood floors, granite throughout, stone fireplace, and stunning staircase. Surround sound wiring for your entertainment needs. The media room can also be a 5th bedroom. Water purification system also a plus. Highly desired Frisco Schools and numerous community amenities, make this a neighborhood in demand. New community park at the end of the block with playground and more. In person viewing available. Immediate move in possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7647 Amberdale Lane have any available units?
7647 Amberdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7647 Amberdale Lane have?
Some of 7647 Amberdale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7647 Amberdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7647 Amberdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7647 Amberdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7647 Amberdale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7647 Amberdale Lane offer parking?
No, 7647 Amberdale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7647 Amberdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7647 Amberdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7647 Amberdale Lane have a pool?
No, 7647 Amberdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7647 Amberdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 7647 Amberdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7647 Amberdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7647 Amberdale Lane has units with dishwashers.

