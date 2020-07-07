7647 Amberdale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room playground media room

Make this beautiful home yours! Easy living with all the space needed for an active family- Media, Game Room and large backyard. The home itself boasts handscraped hardwood floors, granite throughout, stone fireplace, and stunning staircase. Surround sound wiring for your entertainment needs. The media room can also be a 5th bedroom. Water purification system also a plus. Highly desired Frisco Schools and numerous community amenities, make this a neighborhood in demand. New community park at the end of the block with playground and more. In person viewing available. Immediate move in possible.