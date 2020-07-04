7585 Ravenhill Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 beds, 2 and half Baths, 2 story home in Preston Vineyards North. Open floor plan. Designer paint throughout, iron spindle staircase, offering Formal living and dining along with gourmet Kitchen. Stunning custom finish out with stain grade wainscot, painted cabinetry, Granite Counter tops, Gas cook top that can also be used for Electric cook-top if someone wants to convert. Large Family room has Gas Fireplace with slate surround. Upstairs boasts a spacious Master Bedroom and Bathroom with Jetted Garden Tub and separate shower. Flex Room upstairs can be used in Multiple ways. Heated saltwater pool and spa. Backyard comes with open Patio space. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer stay for tenants