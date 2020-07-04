All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7585 Ravenhill Drive

7585 Ravenhill Drive
Location

7585 Ravenhill Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 4 beds, 2 and half Baths, 2 story home in Preston Vineyards North. Open floor plan. Designer paint throughout, iron spindle staircase, offering Formal living and dining along with gourmet Kitchen. Stunning custom finish out with stain grade wainscot, painted cabinetry, Granite Counter tops, Gas cook top that can also be used for Electric cook-top if someone wants to convert. Large Family room has Gas Fireplace with slate surround. Upstairs boasts a spacious Master Bedroom and Bathroom with Jetted Garden Tub and separate shower. Flex Room upstairs can be used in Multiple ways. Heated saltwater pool and spa. Backyard comes with open Patio space. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer stay for tenants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7585 Ravenhill Drive have any available units?
7585 Ravenhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7585 Ravenhill Drive have?
Some of 7585 Ravenhill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7585 Ravenhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7585 Ravenhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7585 Ravenhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7585 Ravenhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7585 Ravenhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7585 Ravenhill Drive offers parking.
Does 7585 Ravenhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7585 Ravenhill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7585 Ravenhill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7585 Ravenhill Drive has a pool.
Does 7585 Ravenhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7585 Ravenhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7585 Ravenhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7585 Ravenhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

