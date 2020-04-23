7345 Sprangletop Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage playground game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven Property Amenities game room parking playground garage new construction

Brand new townhouse built in 2019 in Frisco Springs. This townhouse is a end unit adjacent to green area and play ground, offers open floor plan, 3 bedroom and 2.1 bathroom, tons of windows boasting natural light throughout the day. California kitchen with white 42' cabinets, huge island and granite counter top offers plenty of space and storage and opens to family area. Huge bedrooms upstairs and a second living area that can be used as a game room. Great location just minutes from DNT and premium shoppings and restaurants.