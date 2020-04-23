All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

7345 Sprangletop Street

7345 Sprangletop St · No Longer Available
Location

7345 Sprangletop St, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
playground
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
new construction
Brand new townhouse built in 2019 in Frisco Springs. This townhouse is a end unit adjacent to green area and play ground, offers open floor plan, 3 bedroom and 2.1 bathroom, tons of windows boasting natural light throughout the day. California kitchen with white 42' cabinets, huge island and granite counter top offers plenty of space and storage and opens to family area. Huge bedrooms upstairs and a second living area that can be used as a game room. Great location just minutes from DNT and premium shoppings and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

