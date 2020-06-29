All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7237 Lazy Meadow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7237 Lazy Meadow
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:23 PM

7237 Lazy Meadow

7237 Lazy Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7237 Lazy Meadow Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous North facing Lennar one story corner lot home with open floor plan and 3 car rear entry garage. NEW CARPET 2020. NEW PAINT AND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES MAY 2018. 4 bedroom 2 bath home features 42 inch cabinets with wood edged countertops, master suite tucked away with raised ceilings and large master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. Split bedroom arrangement. Kitchen open to family room. Covered back patio. Great Location next to Warren Park with quick easy access to Dallas North Tollway and Preston Rd. Smaller pets case by case. FOR LEASE ONLY. Home NOT for sale. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7237 Lazy Meadow have any available units?
7237 Lazy Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7237 Lazy Meadow have?
Some of 7237 Lazy Meadow's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7237 Lazy Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
7237 Lazy Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7237 Lazy Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 7237 Lazy Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 7237 Lazy Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 7237 Lazy Meadow offers parking.
Does 7237 Lazy Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7237 Lazy Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7237 Lazy Meadow have a pool?
No, 7237 Lazy Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 7237 Lazy Meadow have accessible units?
No, 7237 Lazy Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 7237 Lazy Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7237 Lazy Meadow has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District