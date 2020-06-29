7237 Lazy Meadow

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous North facing Lennar one story corner lot home with open floor plan and 3 car rear entry garage. NEW CARPET 2020. NEW PAINT AND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES MAY 2018. 4 bedroom 2 bath home features 42 inch cabinets with wood edged countertops, master suite tucked away with raised ceilings and large master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. Split bedroom arrangement. Kitchen open to family room. Covered back patio. Great Location next to Warren Park with quick easy access to Dallas North Tollway and Preston Rd. Smaller pets case by case. FOR LEASE ONLY. Home NOT for sale. Hurry!