Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Meadow Hill Estates home with 3 car garage. This home features: faux wood floors, newly painted kitchen cabinets, updates in the master bath and half bath, and newly installed modern light fixtures. The master is downstairs, with three additional bedrooms upstairs with a gameroom. This home is close to Eldorado and the Tollway for easy access and is walking distance to Warren Sports Complex and the community park. Pets on a case by case basis.