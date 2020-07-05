7120 Chateau Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated and maintained, 4 bedroom home on cul-de-sac in great neighborhood. Eat in kitchen has granite countertops and lots of cabinet space, new sink, dishwasher and microwave 2018. Wood floors throughout living, dining room and master bedroom. New carpet in one bedroom, freshly painted walls throughout; Completely renovated and updated bathrooms with gorgeous fixtures and flooring. Master bath has separate shower and new tub, new fixtures, and beautiful flooring, large walk in closet and separate water closet. Great location, is walking distance to elementary school, close to shopping and restaurants.