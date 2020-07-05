All apartments in Frisco
7120 Chateau Drive
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:33 PM

7120 Chateau Drive

7120 Chateau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7120 Chateau Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated and maintained, 4 bedroom home on cul-de-sac in great neighborhood. Eat in kitchen has granite countertops and lots of cabinet space, new sink, dishwasher and microwave 2018. Wood floors throughout living, dining room and master bedroom. New carpet in one bedroom, freshly painted walls throughout; Completely renovated and updated bathrooms with gorgeous fixtures and flooring. Master bath has separate shower and new tub, new fixtures, and beautiful flooring, large walk in closet and separate water closet. Great location, is walking distance to elementary school, close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

