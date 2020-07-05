7101 Napa Valley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This one will not last! Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home with study and formal dining. Island kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Breakfast area with windows overlooking the fenced backyard. Family room with gas start fireplace and beautiful laminate hardwood floors which flow into the dining room and office. Spacious master suite. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower with glass surround and large walk in closet. This home is freshly painted with modern colors and has updated lighting. Separate utility room.Open patio out back is perfect for entertaining. Rear entry 2 car garage. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway and 121. Come see it today! Property available April 3.