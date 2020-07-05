All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7101 Napa Valley Drive
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:26 AM

7101 Napa Valley Drive

7101 Napa Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Napa Valley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one will not last! Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home with study and formal dining. Island kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Breakfast area with windows overlooking the fenced backyard. Family room with gas start fireplace and beautiful laminate hardwood floors which flow into the dining room and office. Spacious master suite. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower with glass surround and large walk in closet. This home is freshly painted with modern colors and has updated lighting. Separate utility room.Open patio out back is perfect for entertaining. Rear entry 2 car garage. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway and 121. Come see it today! Property available April 3.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Napa Valley Drive have any available units?
7101 Napa Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 Napa Valley Drive have?
Some of 7101 Napa Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Napa Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Napa Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Napa Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7101 Napa Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7101 Napa Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7101 Napa Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 7101 Napa Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Napa Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Napa Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 7101 Napa Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7101 Napa Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 7101 Napa Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Napa Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7101 Napa Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

