Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

6880 Longhorn Trail

6880 Longhorn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6880 Longhorn Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Completely updated home in Frisco ISD. This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has a beautiful open layout with plenty of windows and natural light coming in. Each bedroom with its own walking closet.
Updates include wood like laminate floors, quartz countertops, farm sink, new custom cabinets with soft close and spa like master bathroom. Very nicely updated kitchen and master bath. Tankless water heater. Prime location close to Dallas north Tollway and 121. Surrounded by tons of eating and entertainment options. Close to Legacy West and the business around it.
New blinds will be installed before tenants move in.
Please submit a TAR application for each adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6880 Longhorn Trail have any available units?
6880 Longhorn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6880 Longhorn Trail have?
Some of 6880 Longhorn Trail's amenities include recently renovated, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6880 Longhorn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6880 Longhorn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6880 Longhorn Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6880 Longhorn Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6880 Longhorn Trail offer parking?
No, 6880 Longhorn Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6880 Longhorn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6880 Longhorn Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6880 Longhorn Trail have a pool?
No, 6880 Longhorn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6880 Longhorn Trail have accessible units?
No, 6880 Longhorn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6880 Longhorn Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6880 Longhorn Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

