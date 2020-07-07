6880 Longhorn Trail

Amenities

recently renovated hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Completely updated home in Frisco ISD. This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has a beautiful open layout with plenty of windows and natural light coming in. Each bedroom with its own walking closet.

Updates include wood like laminate floors, quartz countertops, farm sink, new custom cabinets with soft close and spa like master bathroom. Very nicely updated kitchen and master bath. Tankless water heater. Prime location close to Dallas north Tollway and 121. Surrounded by tons of eating and entertainment options. Close to Legacy West and the business around it.

New blinds will be installed before tenants move in.

Please submit a TAR application for each adult.