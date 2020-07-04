All apartments in Frisco
6798 Martel Place
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:24 AM

6798 Martel Place

6798 Martel Place · No Longer Available
Location

6798 Martel Place, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
AVAL June 1 - This stunning West facing 5 bedrooms,4 bath home in the gated,master planned community of Richwoods! Master, & guest bedroom,study on the 1st floor with two full baths. EXTENDED Kitchen W granite counters,over-sized furniture style island,SS appliances,gas stove & huge island.Master bath with granite counters, his & hers vanities, separate tub & shower, large walk in closet. Upstairs area offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, game & an extended media. community features a resort style pool, club house, gym,gated entrance, with a jogging or bike bath & playground. Walking dist to Elem. & Middle Schools. Minutes from DNT&121. Landlord pays for yard care, fertilization and pest control. STRICTLY NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6798 Martel Place have any available units?
6798 Martel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6798 Martel Place have?
Some of 6798 Martel Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6798 Martel Place currently offering any rent specials?
6798 Martel Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6798 Martel Place pet-friendly?
No, 6798 Martel Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6798 Martel Place offer parking?
Yes, 6798 Martel Place offers parking.
Does 6798 Martel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6798 Martel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6798 Martel Place have a pool?
Yes, 6798 Martel Place has a pool.
Does 6798 Martel Place have accessible units?
No, 6798 Martel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6798 Martel Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6798 Martel Place has units with dishwashers.

