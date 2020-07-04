6798 Martel Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool

AVAL June 1 - This stunning West facing 5 bedrooms,4 bath home in the gated,master planned community of Richwoods! Master, & guest bedroom,study on the 1st floor with two full baths. EXTENDED Kitchen W granite counters,over-sized furniture style island,SS appliances,gas stove & huge island.Master bath with granite counters, his & hers vanities, separate tub & shower, large walk in closet. Upstairs area offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, game & an extended media. community features a resort style pool, club house, gym,gated entrance, with a jogging or bike bath & playground. Walking dist to Elem. & Middle Schools. Minutes from DNT&121. Landlord pays for yard care, fertilization and pest control. STRICTLY NO PETS.