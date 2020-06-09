6781 Cortona Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely stunning town home with so much to offer. This unit was freshly painted March of 2019, the entire HVAC system was replaced in 2017, and roof was replaced 2017 bringing added value to the property since most mechanical systems were updated. Hardwoods thru out, plantation shutters, 5 inch baseboards, upgraded cut Berber carpet and today's designer paint colors really warm the space and set this home apart from the others. The kitchen features granite countertops, top of the line cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Fantastic location and proximity to 121, Tollway and shopping. Fabulous FRISCO ISD!!!