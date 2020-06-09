All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:12 PM

6781 Cortona Lane

6781 Cortona Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6781 Cortona Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning town home with so much to offer. This unit was freshly painted March of 2019, the entire HVAC system was replaced in 2017, and roof was replaced 2017 bringing added value to the property since most mechanical systems were updated. Hardwoods thru out, plantation shutters, 5 inch baseboards, upgraded cut Berber carpet and today's designer paint colors really warm the space and set this home apart from the others. The kitchen features granite countertops, top of the line cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Fantastic location and proximity to 121, Tollway and shopping. Fabulous FRISCO ISD!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6781 Cortona Lane have any available units?
6781 Cortona Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6781 Cortona Lane have?
Some of 6781 Cortona Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6781 Cortona Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6781 Cortona Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6781 Cortona Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6781 Cortona Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6781 Cortona Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6781 Cortona Lane offers parking.
Does 6781 Cortona Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6781 Cortona Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6781 Cortona Lane have a pool?
No, 6781 Cortona Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6781 Cortona Lane have accessible units?
No, 6781 Cortona Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6781 Cortona Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6781 Cortona Lane has units with dishwashers.

