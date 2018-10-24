All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
6702 Richmond Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6702 Richmond Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Another great lease property in the heart of Frisco! As you walk into this 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath home, you will love the open floor plan and the generous updates you see. The private office has French doors and looks out to the front yard. The kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an island with room for stools with a separate breakfast bar. The living room is open and has a beautiful stone fireplace as a focal point of the room. Spacious bedrooms with both full bathrooms upstairs, along with a second living area. Current tenants in the house will be out by the end of March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 Richmond Drive have any available units?
6702 Richmond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6702 Richmond Drive have?
Some of 6702 Richmond Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 Richmond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6702 Richmond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 Richmond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6702 Richmond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6702 Richmond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6702 Richmond Drive offers parking.
Does 6702 Richmond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 Richmond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 Richmond Drive have a pool?
No, 6702 Richmond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6702 Richmond Drive have accessible units?
No, 6702 Richmond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 Richmond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6702 Richmond Drive has units with dishwashers.

