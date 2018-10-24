6702 Richmond Drive

Amenities

Another great lease property in the heart of Frisco! As you walk into this 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath home, you will love the open floor plan and the generous updates you see. The private office has French doors and looks out to the front yard. The kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an island with room for stools with a separate breakfast bar. The living room is open and has a beautiful stone fireplace as a focal point of the room. Spacious bedrooms with both full bathrooms upstairs, along with a second living area. Current tenants in the house will be out by the end of March.