Frisco, TX
6681 Waters Edge Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:20 AM

6681 Waters Edge Lane

6681 Waters Edge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6681 Waters Edge Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Stunning Water Views from the Spacious Backyard make this a perfect setting to entertain! Wonderful open floorplan! Large island kitchen totally updated in 2018 with granite countertops and black stainless steel appliances. Additional 2018 updates include stylish lighting in the entry, kitchen, bathrooms and carpeting throughout. Suite sized Master Bedroom offers Water Views & a Bath with Garden Tub, Separate Shower, and Separate Vanities. Split Bedrooms. Great community pool and playground! Tranquil backyard setting includes pergola & extended patio covering perfect to enjoy the outdoors & beautiful lake views! Attend Frisco EXEMPLARY Rated Schools! Conveniently located to shopping centers & major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6681 Waters Edge Lane have any available units?
6681 Waters Edge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6681 Waters Edge Lane have?
Some of 6681 Waters Edge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6681 Waters Edge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6681 Waters Edge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6681 Waters Edge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6681 Waters Edge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6681 Waters Edge Lane offer parking?
No, 6681 Waters Edge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6681 Waters Edge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6681 Waters Edge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6681 Waters Edge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6681 Waters Edge Lane has a pool.
Does 6681 Waters Edge Lane have accessible units?
No, 6681 Waters Edge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6681 Waters Edge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6681 Waters Edge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

