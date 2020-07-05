6681 Waters Edge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Stunning Water Views from the Spacious Backyard make this a perfect setting to entertain! Wonderful open floorplan! Large island kitchen totally updated in 2018 with granite countertops and black stainless steel appliances. Additional 2018 updates include stylish lighting in the entry, kitchen, bathrooms and carpeting throughout. Suite sized Master Bedroom offers Water Views & a Bath with Garden Tub, Separate Shower, and Separate Vanities. Split Bedrooms. Great community pool and playground! Tranquil backyard setting includes pergola & extended patio covering perfect to enjoy the outdoors & beautiful lake views! Attend Frisco EXEMPLARY Rated Schools! Conveniently located to shopping centers & major freeways.