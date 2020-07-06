All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

6633 John Hickman Parkway

6633 John Hickman Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

6633 John Hickman Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
new construction
yoga
Frisco's tallest residential highrise living at it's finest! Strategically located minutes from Headquarters Dr. and The Star, Skyhouse has everything one desire's under one roof for luxury living. 24 hour concierge service, Personal Concierge service with Onquest App, Gated garage parking, Bike rack room with bike work room,
Pet wash area, Resident package lockers, Dry Cleaning & laundry pick up and delivery services, Resident Business center, Conference Rooms, 25th floor outside Skydeck complete with pool and lounge areas, gas grills and firepit, 25th floor inside Sky Lounge complete Chef's kitchen and pool table. Fitness Center with Yoga studio and Peloton bikes. Studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6633 John Hickman Parkway have any available units?
6633 John Hickman Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6633 John Hickman Parkway have?
Some of 6633 John Hickman Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6633 John Hickman Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6633 John Hickman Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6633 John Hickman Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 6633 John Hickman Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 6633 John Hickman Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 6633 John Hickman Parkway offers parking.
Does 6633 John Hickman Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6633 John Hickman Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6633 John Hickman Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 6633 John Hickman Parkway has a pool.
Does 6633 John Hickman Parkway have accessible units?
No, 6633 John Hickman Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 6633 John Hickman Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6633 John Hickman Parkway has units with dishwashers.

