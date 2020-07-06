6601 White Oaks Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Great location-2 doors from the community pool & playground and zoned for FRISCO ISD. Formal LR & family rm w-WBFP. Wood floors thru-out 1st floor. Open floorplan. Spacious island kitchen, lots of granite countertops, ceramic cooktop stove, & microwave. Large utility rm has lots of pantry shelves. Half bath down. All bdrms up. Huge master w-rm for sitting area. Separate his & her vanities, 2 WIC. 3 add'l bdrms share a hall bath. Huge backyard, wood fence & shed. Fridge included, but washer and dryer can be provided at an additional $20 per month, per appliance.