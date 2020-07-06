All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:28 PM

6601 White Oaks Lane

6601 White Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6601 White Oaks Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Great location-2 doors from the community pool & playground and zoned for FRISCO ISD. Formal LR & family rm w-WBFP. Wood floors thru-out 1st floor. Open floorplan. Spacious island kitchen, lots of granite countertops, ceramic cooktop stove, & microwave. Large utility rm has lots of pantry shelves. Half bath down. All bdrms up. Huge master w-rm for sitting area. Separate his & her vanities, 2 WIC. 3 add'l bdrms share a hall bath. Huge backyard, wood fence & shed. Fridge included, but washer and dryer can be provided at an additional $20 per month, per appliance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 White Oaks Lane have any available units?
6601 White Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 White Oaks Lane have?
Some of 6601 White Oaks Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 White Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6601 White Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 White Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6601 White Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6601 White Oaks Lane offer parking?
No, 6601 White Oaks Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6601 White Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6601 White Oaks Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 White Oaks Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6601 White Oaks Lane has a pool.
Does 6601 White Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 6601 White Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 White Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6601 White Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

