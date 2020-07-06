6515 Titus Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Barely live in this beautiful toll brother built executive 4 bedroom, 4 and half bathrooms Mediterranean home. great entry welcomes guests to an impressive two-story foyer , curved staircase, Charming study at the entry .The well-appointed kitchen is open to the formal dining room, and boasts a large center island with breakfast bar, ample cabinet and counter space, and walk-in pantry. The first floor master bedroom features a bright window display, spacious walk-in closet, and deluxe master bath with dual-sink vanity, soaking tub, The second floor bedrooms feature a full bath and roomy closets, and are next to a generous game room . Covered patio on back for great entertaining.