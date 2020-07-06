All apartments in Frisco
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:24 PM

6515 Titus Lane

6515 Titus Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6515 Titus Ln, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Barely live in this beautiful toll brother built executive 4 bedroom, 4 and half bathrooms Mediterranean home. great entry welcomes guests to an impressive two-story foyer , curved staircase, Charming study at the entry .The well-appointed kitchen is open to the formal dining room, and boasts a large center island with breakfast bar, ample cabinet and counter space, and walk-in pantry. The first floor master bedroom features a bright window display, spacious walk-in closet, and deluxe master bath with dual-sink vanity, soaking tub, The second floor bedrooms feature a full bath and roomy closets, and are next to a generous game room . Covered patio on back for great entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 Titus Lane have any available units?
6515 Titus Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6515 Titus Lane have?
Some of 6515 Titus Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 Titus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6515 Titus Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 Titus Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6515 Titus Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6515 Titus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6515 Titus Lane offers parking.
Does 6515 Titus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6515 Titus Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 Titus Lane have a pool?
No, 6515 Titus Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6515 Titus Lane have accessible units?
No, 6515 Titus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 Titus Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6515 Titus Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

