Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Beautiful one story home located in one of the most desirable subdivision in Frisco,walking distance to community pool & close to highways , stonebrair Mall & restaurants . This lovely home offers wood floor , granite countertop , SS appliances & beautiful outdoor patio .The yard is going beyond the fence & can be added to make the yard even more spacious. Master bath offers a seperate shower, corner tub, ceramic tile huge closet with calif rack.