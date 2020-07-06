All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
6341 Aldridge Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

6341 Aldridge Drive

6341 Aldridge Drive · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6341 Aldridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Located on a quiet street that is convenient to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and major highways, this home has it all. It is beautifully maintained and in the highly desired Hunters Creek neighborhood-Frisco ISD. Hardwood floors create a beautiful flow in the downstairs space linking the formal living and dining area with the second downstairs living room.The open concept kitchen is perfect for entertaining friends and family with plenty of space for hosting parties. The expanded patio and pergola provide a great place to relax and retreat to at the end of the day. Schedule your private tour today! *Projector+screen in the upstairs game room will be removed. Lease term 16 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6341 Aldridge Drive have any available units?
6341 Aldridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6341 Aldridge Drive have?
Some of 6341 Aldridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6341 Aldridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6341 Aldridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6341 Aldridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6341 Aldridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6341 Aldridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6341 Aldridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6341 Aldridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6341 Aldridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6341 Aldridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6341 Aldridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6341 Aldridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6341 Aldridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6341 Aldridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6341 Aldridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

