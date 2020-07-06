6341 Aldridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Located on a quiet street that is convenient to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and major highways, this home has it all. It is beautifully maintained and in the highly desired Hunters Creek neighborhood-Frisco ISD. Hardwood floors create a beautiful flow in the downstairs space linking the formal living and dining area with the second downstairs living room.The open concept kitchen is perfect for entertaining friends and family with plenty of space for hosting parties. The expanded patio and pergola provide a great place to relax and retreat to at the end of the day. Schedule your private tour today! *Projector+screen in the upstairs game room will be removed. Lease term 16 months.