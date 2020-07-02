All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:57 AM

6219 Douglas Avenue

6219 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6219 Douglas Avenue, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exquisite colonial style home in Frisco. This beauty rests on a private and oversized lot. The gated entry to your property offers you and your family exclusivity to this grandiose home. Custom details throughout the home include ship lap, Carara Marble throughout, Shaw farmhouse sink, Wolf range, nooks and crannies with window seats, built in desks and wood shelving. The master suite hosts its own fireplace, wood beams on ceiling and dazzling views of the backyard. Could be leased furnished, ask for more information. Offered unfurnished at current asking price. Furnished option is available for higher rate. Inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6219 Douglas Avenue have any available units?
6219 Douglas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6219 Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 6219 Douglas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6219 Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6219 Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6219 Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6219 Douglas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6219 Douglas Avenue offers parking.
Does 6219 Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 Douglas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 Douglas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6219 Douglas Avenue has a pool.
Does 6219 Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6219 Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6219 Douglas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

