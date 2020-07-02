6219 Douglas Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Exquisite colonial style home in Frisco. This beauty rests on a private and oversized lot. The gated entry to your property offers you and your family exclusivity to this grandiose home. Custom details throughout the home include ship lap, Carara Marble throughout, Shaw farmhouse sink, Wolf range, nooks and crannies with window seats, built in desks and wood shelving. The master suite hosts its own fireplace, wood beams on ceiling and dazzling views of the backyard. Could be leased furnished, ask for more information. Offered unfurnished at current asking price. Furnished option is available for higher rate. Inquire.