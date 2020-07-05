6204 Montgomery Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

***NEW PICS COMING SOON*** Home is being remodeled and will have new paint throughout, new LVT flooring (NO CARPET), new appliances, and updated baths. Kitchen has granite ctop and backyard has 8 ft privacy fence with covered patio. Ceilings fans and solar screens help with energy efficiency. New HVAC 2018. Charming 4 bedroom home in the heart of Frisco. Great location close to tons of shopping and restaurants. Close to Collin County community college, Legacy West Food Hall, Toyota HQ, and more new development. Neighborhood amenities include golf course, swimming pool, park and trail. Come check out this lovely home and make it yours!