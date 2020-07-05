All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

6204 Montgomery Drive

6204 Montgomery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6204 Montgomery Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***NEW PICS COMING SOON*** Home is being remodeled and will have new paint throughout, new LVT flooring (NO CARPET), new appliances, and updated baths. Kitchen has granite ctop and backyard has 8 ft privacy fence with covered patio. Ceilings fans and solar screens help with energy efficiency. New HVAC 2018. Charming 4 bedroom home in the heart of Frisco. Great location close to tons of shopping and restaurants. Close to Collin County community college, Legacy West Food Hall, Toyota HQ, and more new development. Neighborhood amenities include golf course, swimming pool, park and trail. Come check out this lovely home and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 Montgomery Drive have any available units?
6204 Montgomery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6204 Montgomery Drive have?
Some of 6204 Montgomery Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Montgomery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Montgomery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 Montgomery Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6204 Montgomery Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6204 Montgomery Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6204 Montgomery Drive offers parking.
Does 6204 Montgomery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6204 Montgomery Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 Montgomery Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6204 Montgomery Drive has a pool.
Does 6204 Montgomery Drive have accessible units?
No, 6204 Montgomery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 Montgomery Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6204 Montgomery Drive has units with dishwashers.

