6146 Claridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym game room parking playground pool garage

Brand new 5 bedroom 4.1 bath first time to LEASE in Frisco ISD in Richwoods gated community. Open floor plan with hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, study, nook and dining. High ceilings, Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, pull out spice racks. Master bedroom down with large shower, study, dinning, half bath, second bedroom with bath room down stairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath up with large game room. Community amenities feature a resort pool, clubhouse and fitness center, parks, playgrounds, soccer fields and dog park.Conveniently close to Highway 121 and DNT.Close to Stonebair mall and Allen out let mall and Legacy offices.