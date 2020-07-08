All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 6146 Claridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6146 Claridge Lane
Last updated April 19 2020 at 2:53 AM

6146 Claridge Lane

6146 Claridge Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6146 Claridge Ln, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Brand new 5 bedroom 4.1 bath first time to LEASE in Frisco ISD in Richwoods gated community. Open floor plan with hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, study, nook and dining. High ceilings, Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, pull out spice racks. Master bedroom down with large shower, study, dinning, half bath, second bedroom with bath room down stairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath up with large game room. Community amenities feature a resort pool, clubhouse and fitness center, parks, playgrounds, soccer fields and dog park.Conveniently close to Highway 121 and DNT.Close to Stonebair mall and Allen out let mall and Legacy offices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6146 Claridge Lane have any available units?
6146 Claridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6146 Claridge Lane have?
Some of 6146 Claridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6146 Claridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6146 Claridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6146 Claridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6146 Claridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6146 Claridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6146 Claridge Lane offers parking.
Does 6146 Claridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6146 Claridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6146 Claridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6146 Claridge Lane has a pool.
Does 6146 Claridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 6146 Claridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6146 Claridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6146 Claridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District