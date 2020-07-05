All apartments in Frisco
6103 Arlington Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6103 Arlington Dr

6103 Arlington Drive
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6103 Arlington Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning two story in Plantation Resort with all the curb appeal. Elegant formal living and dining space welcome you into the home. Beautiful light wood floors extend from the entry to the kitchen. Kitchen boasts grey granite counter tops accented by black appliances, tons of cabinets space, island and breakfast nook. Cozy second living space offers soaring ceilings, gas fireplace and tons of natural light. 4 spacious bedrooms with master downstairs. Oversized master includes french doors, tray ceilings, double sinks and garden tub. A must see!

Pets case by case, 200.00 Admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6103 Arlington Dr have any available units?
6103 Arlington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6103 Arlington Dr have?
Some of 6103 Arlington Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6103 Arlington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6103 Arlington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6103 Arlington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6103 Arlington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6103 Arlington Dr offer parking?
No, 6103 Arlington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6103 Arlington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6103 Arlington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6103 Arlington Dr have a pool?
No, 6103 Arlington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6103 Arlington Dr have accessible units?
No, 6103 Arlington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6103 Arlington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6103 Arlington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

