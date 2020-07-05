6103 Arlington Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning two story in Plantation Resort with all the curb appeal. Elegant formal living and dining space welcome you into the home. Beautiful light wood floors extend from the entry to the kitchen. Kitchen boasts grey granite counter tops accented by black appliances, tons of cabinets space, island and breakfast nook. Cozy second living space offers soaring ceilings, gas fireplace and tons of natural light. 4 spacious bedrooms with master downstairs. Oversized master includes french doors, tray ceilings, double sinks and garden tub. A must see!



Pets case by case, 200.00 Admin fee due at lease signing.