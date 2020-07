Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful corner lot luxury townhome located in one of the most desirable area of Frisco , close to all restaurants, shopping center and major highways . New flooring and paint thru out the unit . Kitchen offers granite counter top , stainless appliances , gas cook top and walk in pantry . Upon entering the house the study with french door adjacent to full bath could be 4th bedroom should it needed . specious master suite over looking the park area.