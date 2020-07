Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Imagine your new beautiful 3 bed, 2 and a half bath home in Frisco. The master bedroom is downstairs with a spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. The 2 bedrooms are upstairs and share a bathroom. There's three generously large living rooms.. Other great features are the vaulted ceilings, the granite counter tops, a very nice wood fenced backyard with an open patio, and a community pool. Please keep lease terms to expire before May of 2020 or 2021.