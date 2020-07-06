All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:43 PM

5832 Hidden Creek Lane

5832 Hidden Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5832 Hidden Creek Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Move in Ready. Excellently maintained 1 story home in highly desirable community served by award-winning schools & resort-like amenities. This home features high ceilings, lots of natural light, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, formal dining, laundry room, and 2 living areas with an impressive rotunda entrance. Kitchen with gas cooktop, SS appliances & granite counter tops. Stone patio & grassy backyard with minimal maintenance. NO CARPET. 2 Car Garage with outlets for Electric Cars. Walking distance to schools. Community includes park, basketball & volleyball courts, pond, pools with water slide and access to the club house with a fitness center. Conveniently located near the Tollway and 121 making commuting easy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 Hidden Creek Lane have any available units?
5832 Hidden Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5832 Hidden Creek Lane have?
Some of 5832 Hidden Creek Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5832 Hidden Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5832 Hidden Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 Hidden Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5832 Hidden Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5832 Hidden Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5832 Hidden Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 5832 Hidden Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 Hidden Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 Hidden Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5832 Hidden Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 5832 Hidden Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5832 Hidden Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 Hidden Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5832 Hidden Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

