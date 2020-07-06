5832 Hidden Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage volleyball court

Move in Ready. Excellently maintained 1 story home in highly desirable community served by award-winning schools & resort-like amenities. This home features high ceilings, lots of natural light, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, formal dining, laundry room, and 2 living areas with an impressive rotunda entrance. Kitchen with gas cooktop, SS appliances & granite counter tops. Stone patio & grassy backyard with minimal maintenance. NO CARPET. 2 Car Garage with outlets for Electric Cars. Walking distance to schools. Community includes park, basketball & volleyball courts, pond, pools with water slide and access to the club house with a fitness center. Conveniently located near the Tollway and 121 making commuting easy.