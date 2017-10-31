5814 Plantation Lane

Amenities

Golf lot property in master planned Plantation Resort. Walking distance to Amenities Center, Community Pool, playground, tennis, all included. Inviting entry with sweeping staircase, wide plank wood floor thruout main area. Comfortable Family room with built-in cabinets, fireplace is open to kitchen and dine-in breakfast area. Kitchen has updated tile floor, granite counter, and walk-in pantry. Make family memories with all bdrm and gameroom upstairs, a deck with golf view. Spacious Master suite is split from the other 3 bdrm. Spacious rooms for all ages. Jack-n-Jill bath serving the bedrooms. Wrap up your day in the backyard with view of golf-course, or a stroll in the neighborhood with lake and golf green.