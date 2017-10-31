All apartments in Frisco
5814 Plantation Lane

5814 Plantation Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5814 Plantation Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Golf lot property in master planned Plantation Resort. Walking distance to Amenities Center, Community Pool, playground, tennis, all included. Inviting entry with sweeping staircase, wide plank wood floor thruout main area. Comfortable Family room with built-in cabinets, fireplace is open to kitchen and dine-in breakfast area. Kitchen has updated tile floor, granite counter, and walk-in pantry. Make family memories with all bdrm and gameroom upstairs, a deck with golf view. Spacious Master suite is split from the other 3 bdrm. Spacious rooms for all ages. Jack-n-Jill bath serving the bedrooms. Wrap up your day in the backyard with view of golf-course, or a stroll in the neighborhood with lake and golf green.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5814 Plantation Lane have any available units?
5814 Plantation Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5814 Plantation Lane have?
Some of 5814 Plantation Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5814 Plantation Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5814 Plantation Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 Plantation Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5814 Plantation Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5814 Plantation Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5814 Plantation Lane offers parking.
Does 5814 Plantation Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5814 Plantation Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 Plantation Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5814 Plantation Lane has a pool.
Does 5814 Plantation Lane have accessible units?
No, 5814 Plantation Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 Plantation Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5814 Plantation Lane has units with dishwashers.

