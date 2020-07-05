5809 Gracie Lane

Amenities

Nice 4 BR, 3.5 BA east facing with office, game rm home in gated Richwoods ! Beautiful wood flr, updated tiles, walls of windows, master and study down. Elegant dining room with chandelier. Neutral color, High ceilings. Family rm with fireplace, Study with a closet! Ceiling fans in all rooms. The gourmet kitchen provides granite counters, tones of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, huge island. The master suite has a door to tile floored patio, Upstairs spaces include a huge game rm & 3 bedrms, 2 full bath. 2017 Roof ! Fabulous neighborhood amenities: Clubhouse, Playground, Jogging-biking paths, Pool, and Parks for walking, soccer and dogs! Walk to school, Close to 121, tollway, Move in ready, FISD schools!!