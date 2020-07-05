All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 14 2020

5809 Gracie Lane

5809 Gracie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5809 Gracie Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
Nice 4 BR, 3.5 BA east facing with office, game rm home in gated Richwoods ! Beautiful wood flr, updated tiles, walls of windows, master and study down. Elegant dining room with chandelier. Neutral color, High ceilings. Family rm with fireplace, Study with a closet! Ceiling fans in all rooms. The gourmet kitchen provides granite counters, tones of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, huge island. The master suite has a door to tile floored patio, Upstairs spaces include a huge game rm & 3 bedrms, 2 full bath. 2017 Roof ! Fabulous neighborhood amenities: Clubhouse, Playground, Jogging-biking paths, Pool, and Parks for walking, soccer and dogs! Walk to school, Close to 121, tollway, Move in ready, FISD schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Gracie Lane have any available units?
5809 Gracie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 Gracie Lane have?
Some of 5809 Gracie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Gracie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Gracie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Gracie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5809 Gracie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5809 Gracie Lane offer parking?
No, 5809 Gracie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5809 Gracie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Gracie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Gracie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5809 Gracie Lane has a pool.
Does 5809 Gracie Lane have accessible units?
No, 5809 Gracie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Gracie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 Gracie Lane has units with dishwashers.

