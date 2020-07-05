All apartments in Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5721 Alpenrose Avenue, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom east facing home Frisco ISD to lease in the Richwoods gated community. Open floor plan with extended hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, study, nook and dining. High ceilings, Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, pull out spice racks and island extension. Master bedroom down with large shower. study, dinning, half bath and mud room down. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath up with large game room. Community amenities feature a resort pool,grand clubhouse and fitness center, parks, playgrounds, soccer fields and dog park.Conveniently close to Highway 121 and DNT.Close to Stonebair mall and Allen out let mall and Legacy offices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 Alpenrose Avenue have any available units?
5721 Alpenrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5721 Alpenrose Avenue have?
Some of 5721 Alpenrose Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 Alpenrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5721 Alpenrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 Alpenrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5721 Alpenrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5721 Alpenrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5721 Alpenrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 5721 Alpenrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5721 Alpenrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 Alpenrose Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5721 Alpenrose Avenue has a pool.
Does 5721 Alpenrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5721 Alpenrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 Alpenrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5721 Alpenrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.

