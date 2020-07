Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful home located in Saddle brook Village has a wide array of amenities including the grand entryway with striking columns, soaring windows in the family room provide breath taking views of the lap pool. Relax in the master suite and enjoy the garden tub and separate shower. The gourmet kitchen boosts an island, maple cabinets and butlers pantry. Don't miss the opportunity to tour this home today, it won't last long.