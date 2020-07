Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Meticulously maintained and green belt location. Fantastic family home with the desired upgrades: rich cabinets, new granite counter tops, wood flooring, jetted tub, shower, master with room for study. New carpet installed may 2018. Exceptional location with rare green belt lot & privacy due to mature trees. Five star Frisco neighborhood with all the great Lone Star Ranch amenities like pools, fitness center, lakes, parks, and more.