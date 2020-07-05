All apartments in Frisco
5605 Belle Chasse Lane
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:18 PM

5605 Belle Chasse Lane

5605 Belle Chasse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5605 Belle Chasse Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
FOR RENT!! This gorgeous golf course lot home is ready for immediate move in. The property has it all - from a spacious layout, to wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, and an island kitchen which opens to large family room. Perfect for entertaining! The property also has an amazing backyard with a beautiful view of golf course from pool and spa. The lawn and pool service is included. Tenant Responsible for monthly HOA dues of $56.00 per month. $56.00 plus $2495.00 rent = $2551.00 total monthly payment – MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Belle Chasse Lane have any available units?
5605 Belle Chasse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5605 Belle Chasse Lane have?
Some of 5605 Belle Chasse Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 Belle Chasse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Belle Chasse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Belle Chasse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5605 Belle Chasse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5605 Belle Chasse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5605 Belle Chasse Lane offers parking.
Does 5605 Belle Chasse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 Belle Chasse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Belle Chasse Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5605 Belle Chasse Lane has a pool.
Does 5605 Belle Chasse Lane have accessible units?
No, 5605 Belle Chasse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Belle Chasse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 Belle Chasse Lane has units with dishwashers.

