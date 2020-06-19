5600 Memphis Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautifully updated two-story traditional in Plantation Resort features backyard oasis with a sparkling pool & spa, and a stamped concrete patio perfect for entertaining. The floor plan encompasses 4 bdrms with master suite down, 2.1 baths, & the quintessential white kitchen that flows thru to family room & sunny breakfast nook. Features include rich wood floors, granite in kitchen, updated appliances, renovated master bath w garden tub, newly tiled floors & shower, frameless glass shower enclosure & updated counters. Take advantage of neighborhood amenities including community pool, golf, tennis & more! Exemplary schools and convenient access to major highways.