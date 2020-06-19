All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:44 AM

5600 Memphis Drive

5600 East Memphis Drive
Location

5600 East Memphis Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully updated two-story traditional in Plantation Resort features backyard oasis with a sparkling pool & spa, and a stamped concrete patio perfect for entertaining. The floor plan encompasses 4 bdrms with master suite down, 2.1 baths, & the quintessential white kitchen that flows thru to family room & sunny breakfast nook. Features include rich wood floors, granite in kitchen, updated appliances, renovated master bath w garden tub, newly tiled floors & shower, frameless glass shower enclosure & updated counters. Take advantage of neighborhood amenities including community pool, golf, tennis & more! Exemplary schools and convenient access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Memphis Drive have any available units?
5600 Memphis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5600 Memphis Drive have?
Some of 5600 Memphis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Memphis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Memphis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Memphis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Memphis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5600 Memphis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5600 Memphis Drive offers parking.
Does 5600 Memphis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Memphis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Memphis Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5600 Memphis Drive has a pool.
Does 5600 Memphis Drive have accessible units?
No, 5600 Memphis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Memphis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5600 Memphis Drive has units with dishwashers.

