Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 PM

5525 Blazing Star Road

5525 Blazing Star Road · No Longer Available
Location

5525 Blazing Star Road, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled from the first floor to the second with no detail forgotten, new tile, framed windows and doorways, new lighting fixtures to compliment every room, architectural details from the ceilings to the staircase every item specifically chosen by the designer. From the farm sink to the California island, with new cabinets, new quartz counter tops, designer back splash, stainless steel, appliances, the eat in kitchen is strategically placed to be able to cook and entertain.
TAR application,2 paystubs for each applicant, copy of driver's license required Fee payment information on applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Blazing Star Road have any available units?
5525 Blazing Star Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 Blazing Star Road have?
Some of 5525 Blazing Star Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Blazing Star Road currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Blazing Star Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Blazing Star Road pet-friendly?
No, 5525 Blazing Star Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5525 Blazing Star Road offer parking?
Yes, 5525 Blazing Star Road offers parking.
Does 5525 Blazing Star Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Blazing Star Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Blazing Star Road have a pool?
No, 5525 Blazing Star Road does not have a pool.
Does 5525 Blazing Star Road have accessible units?
No, 5525 Blazing Star Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Blazing Star Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5525 Blazing Star Road has units with dishwashers.

