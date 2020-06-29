5525 Blazing Star Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled from the first floor to the second with no detail forgotten, new tile, framed windows and doorways, new lighting fixtures to compliment every room, architectural details from the ceilings to the staircase every item specifically chosen by the designer. From the farm sink to the California island, with new cabinets, new quartz counter tops, designer back splash, stainless steel, appliances, the eat in kitchen is strategically placed to be able to cook and entertain.

TAR application,2 paystubs for each applicant, copy of driver's license required Fee payment information on applying.