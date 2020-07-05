5416 Lexington Place

Amenities

Move-in Special! Get $500 off your first full month's rent if your lease starts by Dec 31, 2018. Picture yourself in this picturesque home! Lush landscaping, stunning curb appeal, and a two-car garage are just the beginning of this fabulous home. Inside, you'll find a spacious open floor plan with tile flooring, bay windows, recessed lighting, a fireplace, and more. Cook your favorite meals in the modern kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Enjoy outdoor activities with friends in the fenced backyard. This home won't last long, apply online today!