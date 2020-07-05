All apartments in Frisco
Location

5416 Lexington Place, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in Special! Get $500 off your first full month's rent if your lease starts by Dec 31, 2018. Picture yourself in this picturesque home! Lush landscaping, stunning curb appeal, and a two-car garage are just the beginning of this fabulous home. Inside, you'll find a spacious open floor plan with tile flooring, bay windows, recessed lighting, a fireplace, and more. Cook your favorite meals in the modern kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Enjoy outdoor activities with friends in the fenced backyard. This home won't last long, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 Lexington Place have any available units?
5416 Lexington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5416 Lexington Place have?
Some of 5416 Lexington Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 Lexington Place currently offering any rent specials?
5416 Lexington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 Lexington Place pet-friendly?
No, 5416 Lexington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5416 Lexington Place offer parking?
Yes, 5416 Lexington Place offers parking.
Does 5416 Lexington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 Lexington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 Lexington Place have a pool?
No, 5416 Lexington Place does not have a pool.
Does 5416 Lexington Place have accessible units?
No, 5416 Lexington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 Lexington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5416 Lexington Place does not have units with dishwashers.

