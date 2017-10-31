All apartments in Frisco
Location

5408 Golden Sunset Court, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
WOW...curb appeal on cul-de-sac lot. Dream Home in fabulous neighborhood-resort pool, fitness center, clubhouse & FISD schools close by Fabulous 2 story entry, perfect for entertaining with formal dining room featuring wine cellar. Freshly painted Kitchen with granite counters, island, ss appliances, & open-concept family room with soaring ceilings. Master suite & guest suite with full bath downstairs; 2 bedrooms, game room, media upstairs. BOB fence & electric sliding gate. Walk to HOA amenities-pool, clubhouse & fitness center! Buyer to verify accuracy of all info including room & lot sizes, schools, taxes, amenities, HOA, etc. Approved for Lease with the Right to Purchase, Home Partners of America Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 Golden Sunset Court have any available units?
5408 Golden Sunset Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 Golden Sunset Court have?
Some of 5408 Golden Sunset Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Golden Sunset Court currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Golden Sunset Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Golden Sunset Court pet-friendly?
No, 5408 Golden Sunset Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5408 Golden Sunset Court offer parking?
Yes, 5408 Golden Sunset Court offers parking.
Does 5408 Golden Sunset Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 Golden Sunset Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Golden Sunset Court have a pool?
Yes, 5408 Golden Sunset Court has a pool.
Does 5408 Golden Sunset Court have accessible units?
No, 5408 Golden Sunset Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Golden Sunset Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 Golden Sunset Court has units with dishwashers.

