5408 Golden Sunset Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage guest suite

WOW...curb appeal on cul-de-sac lot. Dream Home in fabulous neighborhood-resort pool, fitness center, clubhouse & FISD schools close by Fabulous 2 story entry, perfect for entertaining with formal dining room featuring wine cellar. Freshly painted Kitchen with granite counters, island, ss appliances, & open-concept family room with soaring ceilings. Master suite & guest suite with full bath downstairs; 2 bedrooms, game room, media upstairs. BOB fence & electric sliding gate. Walk to HOA amenities-pool, clubhouse & fitness center! Buyer to verify accuracy of all info including room & lot sizes, schools, taxes, amenities, HOA, etc. Approved for Lease with the Right to Purchase, Home Partners of America Program.