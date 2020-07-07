All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5359 Statesman Lane

5359 Statesman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5359 Statesman Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
media room
Previous Model Home- 2 story, 5 bedrooms, 5.2 baths, 3 car garage, Signature Outdoor Room, entertainment theater room with 82 inch TV & plush carpet, 35” gas fireplace with 6” metal surround in brushed stainless steel, grand entry with frosted custom entrance door for privacy, luxurious bath with designer freestanding tub, European style cabinets with Italian wood veneer and full overlay doors, Double Story Ceiling at Entry, designer freestanding tub in master bath. Come with all brand new furnitures in the master, living room & entertainment room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5359 Statesman Lane have any available units?
5359 Statesman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5359 Statesman Lane have?
Some of 5359 Statesman Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5359 Statesman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5359 Statesman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5359 Statesman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5359 Statesman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5359 Statesman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5359 Statesman Lane offers parking.
Does 5359 Statesman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5359 Statesman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5359 Statesman Lane have a pool?
No, 5359 Statesman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5359 Statesman Lane have accessible units?
No, 5359 Statesman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5359 Statesman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5359 Statesman Lane has units with dishwashers.

