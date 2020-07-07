5332 Balmoral Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite Townhome in exclusive gated community *Chase at Stonebriar*Open floorplan with hardwood flooring soaring ceilings and much more. Lovely kitchen with granite counters and updated backsplash opens to breakfast nook and Family room with see through fireplace for entertaining and family fun*SS appliances; breakfast bar; gas cooking. 2nd floor Master suite offers walk-in closet; separate vanities; jetted tub for easy relaxing and balcony for your pleasure. Enjoy open 2nd family area upstairs and 2 secondary sleeping rooms are spacious and comfortable with additional balcony. Easy access to DNT, 121 and booming Legacy West