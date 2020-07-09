All apartments in Frisco
5300 Promise Land Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

5300 Promise Land Drive

5300 Promise Land Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5300 Promise Land Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
A gold standard 5-star neighborhood located in central Frisco. Nice home situated on golf course in highly desirable Plantation Resort. One story, open floor plan with split bedrooms, stainless appliances, updated granite kitchen and master shower. Enjoy all of the amenities of Plantation Resort - pool, tennis court, playground and private pond. Enjoy the golf course view from your new back yard. Close to 121, North Dallas toll way and Stonebriar Shopping center, and variety of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Promise Land Drive have any available units?
5300 Promise Land Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 Promise Land Drive have?
Some of 5300 Promise Land Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Promise Land Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Promise Land Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Promise Land Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5300 Promise Land Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5300 Promise Land Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Promise Land Drive offers parking.
Does 5300 Promise Land Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Promise Land Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Promise Land Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5300 Promise Land Drive has a pool.
Does 5300 Promise Land Drive have accessible units?
No, 5300 Promise Land Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Promise Land Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 Promise Land Drive has units with dishwashers.

