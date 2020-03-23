5194 Mohawk Drive

Amenities

Backyard oasis and entertainers dream in best part of Frisco! Close to freeways, The Star, entertainment, and top schools. Huge lot, oversized pool, 8-person hot tub, outdoor grill, fridge, & living, and 8ft privacy fence.

Pool and lawn maintenance included in rent. Interior boasts hand-scraped wood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a furnished media room with projection and recliners, spacious closets, and a Nest thermostat. House has 4 bedrooms + office + game room + 3.5 baths + 3 car garage + oversized media room + amazing backyard. Rare opportunity in Frisco. Available after August 1 or potentially earlier if necessary. Prefer 2+ year lease.