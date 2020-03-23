All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:00 PM

5194 Mohawk Drive

5194 Mohawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5194 Mohawk Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Backyard oasis and entertainers dream in best part of Frisco! Close to freeways, The Star, entertainment, and top schools. Huge lot, oversized pool, 8-person hot tub, outdoor grill, fridge, & living, and 8ft privacy fence.
Pool and lawn maintenance included in rent. Interior boasts hand-scraped wood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a furnished media room with projection and recliners, spacious closets, and a Nest thermostat. House has 4 bedrooms + office + game room + 3.5 baths + 3 car garage + oversized media room + amazing backyard. Rare opportunity in Frisco. Available after August 1 or potentially earlier if necessary. Prefer 2+ year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5194 Mohawk Drive have any available units?
5194 Mohawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5194 Mohawk Drive have?
Some of 5194 Mohawk Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5194 Mohawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5194 Mohawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5194 Mohawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5194 Mohawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5194 Mohawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5194 Mohawk Drive offers parking.
Does 5194 Mohawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5194 Mohawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5194 Mohawk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5194 Mohawk Drive has a pool.
Does 5194 Mohawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 5194 Mohawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5194 Mohawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5194 Mohawk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

