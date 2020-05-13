All apartments in Frisco
5113 Oak Knoll Lane
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:46 PM

5113 Oak Knoll Lane

Location

5113 Oak Knoll Lane, Frisco, TX 75034
Starwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
media room
Amazing Mediterranean Tuscan Bella house on creek lot. House is situated on a heavily wooded creek lot, offering a tranquil setting & lifestyle. Over sized Kitchen with built in sub zero refrigerator, commercial grade gas stove, granite counters. Breakfast area overlooks beautiful pool and spa with cover patio ready for TV over the fireplace. Wine cellar. Study has lots of built in cabinets and decorative ceiling. Two bedrooms are down. Media room or game room up with wet bar. Red tile roof. All bedroom have their own bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

