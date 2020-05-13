5113 Oak Knoll Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room pool hot tub media room

Amazing Mediterranean Tuscan Bella house on creek lot. House is situated on a heavily wooded creek lot, offering a tranquil setting & lifestyle. Over sized Kitchen with built in sub zero refrigerator, commercial grade gas stove, granite counters. Breakfast area overlooks beautiful pool and spa with cover patio ready for TV over the fireplace. Wine cellar. Study has lots of built in cabinets and decorative ceiling. Two bedrooms are down. Media room or game room up with wet bar. Red tile roof. All bedroom have their own bathrooms.