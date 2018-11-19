All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:03 PM

5013 Southern Hills Dr

5013 Southern Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5013 Southern Hills Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
hot tub
pet friendly
Luxury Home On 12th Fairway of Stonebriar Country Club Golf Course - Luxury home overlooking the 12th fairway of the distinguished Stonebriar Country Club golf course. Gated community with 24 hr guards. Outdoor area with relaxing deck, built-in grill, pool, and hot tub. Pool maintenance INCLUDED. Gourmet kitchen includes gas cook-top, double ovens, and built-in fridge. Master downstairs with over-sized grand master bath. Guest suite with private bathroom both upstairs and downstairs. Upstairs guest bedrooms offer private balcony with view of pool and golf course. Incredible study with wall to wall bookshelves.Three car garage. Conveniently located minutes from Frisco's $5 Billion mile development, Dallas Cowboy's The Star, Toyota headquarters, 121, Shops at Legacy, and DFW airport! Must see!

(RLNE4942028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Southern Hills Dr have any available units?
5013 Southern Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 Southern Hills Dr have?
Some of 5013 Southern Hills Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Southern Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Southern Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Southern Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5013 Southern Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5013 Southern Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Southern Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 5013 Southern Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 Southern Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Southern Hills Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5013 Southern Hills Dr has a pool.
Does 5013 Southern Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 5013 Southern Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Southern Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5013 Southern Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

