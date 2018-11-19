5013 Southern Hills Dr

Amenities

Luxury Home On 12th Fairway of Stonebriar Country Club Golf Course - Luxury home overlooking the 12th fairway of the distinguished Stonebriar Country Club golf course. Gated community with 24 hr guards. Outdoor area with relaxing deck, built-in grill, pool, and hot tub. Pool maintenance INCLUDED. Gourmet kitchen includes gas cook-top, double ovens, and built-in fridge. Master downstairs with over-sized grand master bath. Guest suite with private bathroom both upstairs and downstairs. Upstairs guest bedrooms offer private balcony with view of pool and golf course. Incredible study with wall to wall bookshelves.Three car garage. Conveniently located minutes from Frisco's $5 Billion mile development, Dallas Cowboy's The Star, Toyota headquarters, 121, Shops at Legacy, and DFW airport! Must see!



(RLNE4942028)