5009 Promise Land Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained interior lot located in Plantation Resort, the sweet spot of Frisco. This house features the master bedroom downstairs, open living with vaulted ceilings, an updated kitchen area, double stacked formals in the entry, and a loft style living room upstairs. Beautiful kitchen with fresh white painted cabinets, granite countertops, recently installed SS appliances (including a wine fridge), an accent island and eat in kitchen with a view to the backyard. The master bathroom was renovated in 2018 and is a dream. This home boasts vaulted ceilings, recently painted interior & exterior, and board on board cedar fence. Meticulously maintained and move-in ready. Application info in supplementals.