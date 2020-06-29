All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:38 PM

5009 Promise Land Drive

5009 Promise Land Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5009 Promise Land Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained interior lot located in Plantation Resort, the sweet spot of Frisco. This house features the master bedroom downstairs, open living with vaulted ceilings, an updated kitchen area, double stacked formals in the entry, and a loft style living room upstairs. Beautiful kitchen with fresh white painted cabinets, granite countertops, recently installed SS appliances (including a wine fridge), an accent island and eat in kitchen with a view to the backyard. The master bathroom was renovated in 2018 and is a dream. This home boasts vaulted ceilings, recently painted interior & exterior, and board on board cedar fence. Meticulously maintained and move-in ready. Application info in supplementals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 Promise Land Drive have any available units?
5009 Promise Land Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5009 Promise Land Drive have?
Some of 5009 Promise Land Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 Promise Land Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Promise Land Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Promise Land Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5009 Promise Land Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5009 Promise Land Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5009 Promise Land Drive offers parking.
Does 5009 Promise Land Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 Promise Land Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Promise Land Drive have a pool?
No, 5009 Promise Land Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5009 Promise Land Drive have accessible units?
No, 5009 Promise Land Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Promise Land Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5009 Promise Land Drive has units with dishwashers.

